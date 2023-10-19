Handcrafted furniture made with quality and care
Handcrafted furniture made with quality and care
At Whiskey WoodWorks, we believe that woodworking is an art form rooted in tradition and craftsmanship. We take great pride in every piece we create, using only the highest quality materials and techniques to ensure that our furniture is both beautiful and functional. Our goal is to create pieces that can be passed down through generations, bringing joy and beauty to homes for years to come.
We are committed to using only the finest materials in our woodworking projects. We work with a variety of sustainably sourced woods, carefully selecting each piece for its unique beauty and character. We also use environmentally friendly finishes and techniques to minimize our impact on the planet.
In addition to cutting boards, charcuterie boards, and serving trays, we offer a range of woodworking services including custom furniture, cabinetry, millwork, and architectural woodworking. We work closely with our clients to ensure that each project meets their unique needs and specifications.
We stay in constant communication with our customers until the job is done. To get a free quote, or if you have questions or special requests, just drop us a line.
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
Whiskey WoodWorks
Copyright © 2023 Whiskey WoodWorks - All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.